Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $10.22 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 259.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,525 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 126,122 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. 2,008,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,796,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

