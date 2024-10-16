Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 64.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 207.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,548.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,710,365. 47.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNS stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.78. 83,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,632. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $100.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average is $79.26.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.83%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

