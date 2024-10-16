Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $516,000 Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 225,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $29,731,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 836,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 315,411 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 215,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNM. Barclays lowered their target price on Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 551,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,165. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.