Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 400,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Globus Medical by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 30,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $30,656,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 677,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,241. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average of $65.73.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

