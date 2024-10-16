Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $285,000 in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,379. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,304. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

