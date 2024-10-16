Iams Wealth Management LLC Invests $237,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

