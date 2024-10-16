Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,637,300 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 2,960,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBIDF remained flat at $42.90 on Wednesday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $45.75.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Ibiden Co,Ltd. provides electronic and ceramics products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers IC package substrate for use in personal computers, data centers, and AI applications; motherboard and printed wiring boards; automotive exhaust system components, including diesel particulate filters; substrate holding mats; high temperature insulation materials; and graphite specialty products.

