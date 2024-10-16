Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 8% – What’s Next?

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 42,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 310,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Ideanomics Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

