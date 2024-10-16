IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $238.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.29.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Read Our Latest Report on IDEX
IDEX Stock Down 0.7 %
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.