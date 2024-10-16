IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,700 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 624,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 965.3 days.

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140. IGM Financial has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.4091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.55%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.