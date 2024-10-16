Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Immunic Stock Up 2.7 %

Immunic stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. 325,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,110. The stock has a market cap of $138.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.11.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMUX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,047 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth about $11,752,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the first quarter worth about $9,266,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 258.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

