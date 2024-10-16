Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 42724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMBBY. Morgan Stanley raised Imperial Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded Imperial Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

