Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $238.44 and last traded at $237.79, with a volume of 13811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.65.

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Impinj Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -666.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.83, for a total value of $87,045.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,908,761.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,219 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $289,902.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,438 shares in the company, valued at $70,023,245.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.83, for a total transaction of $87,045.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,908,761.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,046. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Impinj by 23.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Impinj by 82.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Impinj by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

