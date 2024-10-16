Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Buys 1,635 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

