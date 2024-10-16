Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 642.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.83. 581,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.43.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

