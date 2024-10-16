Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has $196,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 259.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,214,488,000 after acquiring an additional 83,762 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $704.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $736.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $690.82 and its 200 day moving average is $653.04.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.26.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

