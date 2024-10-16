Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Short Interest Update

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 950,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 859,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Indivior by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the first quarter worth about $641,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the first quarter worth about $2,518,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Indivior by 58.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 769,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

INDV traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 574,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,580. Indivior has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 804.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 654.82%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

INDV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

