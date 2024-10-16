Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Acquires 17 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes bought 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.74) per share, with a total value of £152.83 ($199.57).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Paul Hayes purchased 16 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.17) per share, with a total value of £149.12 ($194.72).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 916 ($11.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 612 ($7.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 982.50 ($12.83). The company has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 920.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 904.36.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 4,565.22%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.61) to GBX 1,090 ($14.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 904.29 ($11.81).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

