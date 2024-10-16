Insider Buying: Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) Insider Purchases 80,426 Shares of Stock

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC – Get Free Report) insider Paul Anderson bought 80,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,710.98 ($39,403.34).
Orthocell Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22.
About Orthocell
