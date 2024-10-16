Insider Buying: Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) Insider Purchases 80,426 Shares of Stock

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC – Get Free Report) insider Paul Anderson bought 80,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,710.98 ($39,403.34).

Orthocell Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22.

About Orthocell

Orthocell Limited, a regenerative medicine company, develops and commercializes cell therapies and biological medical devices for the repair of various bone and soft tissue injuries in Australia. The company offers CelGro, a naturally derived collagen medical device for use in multiple indications to augment the surgical repair of bone, peripheral nerves, tendons, and cartilage; and Ortho-ATI, a cell therapy for treatment of chronic tendon injuries.

