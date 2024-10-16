Insider Selling: Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) CFO Sells 169 Shares of Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 169 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $24,462.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,723.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.71.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

