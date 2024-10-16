Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells 644 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total transaction of $125,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,898,368.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

HOV stock traded up $13.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.23. 61,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.22. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.59. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $240.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hovnanian Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.