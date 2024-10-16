Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 21,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 86,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock. Vicus Capital increased its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.52% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

