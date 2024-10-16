Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $255.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.40.

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $251.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.94. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.61.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.