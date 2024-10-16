Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $255.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.40.
IBP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.
Installed Building Products Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.84%.
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
