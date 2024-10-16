Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,410,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,161,779,000 after acquiring an additional 487,191 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

