Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $152.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $154.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

