Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 306925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Interface Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.21 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.20%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $294,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,681.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interface news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,075. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $294,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,681.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,312. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Interface by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the first quarter worth $110,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

