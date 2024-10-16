International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 216,943 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 68,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

