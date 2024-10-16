International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky Sells 2,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $98,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,039.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

International Seaways stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. 480,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,147. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 62.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in International Seaways by 3.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 47.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

