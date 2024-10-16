International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky Sells 2,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $98,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,039.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Up 1.1 %

International Seaways stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. 480,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,147. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 62.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in International Seaways by 3.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 47.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

