Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.70 and last traded at $117.70, with a volume of 1360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.64.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.52.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,650.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

