Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 2.88 (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Performance

Shares of BIPS stock opened at GBX 173.65 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £346.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00 and a beta of 0.40. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a one year low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 175.50 ($2.29). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 171.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heather MacCallum bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £13,920 ($18,177.07). Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Featured Stories

