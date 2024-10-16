Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 108,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 35,492 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $387,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.8% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 11,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $490.85 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.10.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

