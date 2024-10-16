Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

