Investors Buy Large Volume of TeraWulf Call Options (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 62,734 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 64% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,200 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of TeraWulf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

TeraWulf Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. 24,397,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,965,891. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

