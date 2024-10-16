IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Down 12.9% – Should You Sell?

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 795,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 999,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

IQ-AI Trading Down 7.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.25.

IQ-AI Company Profile

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics primarily in the United States. It develops ready-to-use software applications for the healthcare industry; and provides technology solutions in the field of kidney stone analysis and prevention, as well as offers consulting services.

