Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.11. Iris Energy shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 2,643,457 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 71.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 457,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 190,300 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 154,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 75,396 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 713,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

