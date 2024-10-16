iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 7.2% in September

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 989,500 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 922,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,021,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $154,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

