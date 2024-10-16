iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,390,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,243% from the previous session’s volume of 178,014 shares.The stock last traded at $48.65 and had previously closed at $48.51.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,028,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

