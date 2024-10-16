iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

IBIT opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $41.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

