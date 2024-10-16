iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.45 and traded as low as C$28.28. iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF shares last traded at C$28.37, with a volume of 397,500 shares.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.86.

About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.