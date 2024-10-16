iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Trimmed by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 42.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $502.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $563.19 and its 200-day moving average is $544.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

