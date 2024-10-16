iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Raised by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 12.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $65,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 146,235 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $134.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.05.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.