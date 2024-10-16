iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,957,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 131,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.