iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 630,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 186,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $755.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

