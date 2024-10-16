iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.44 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 71372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is a support level?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.