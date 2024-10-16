iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.44 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 71372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.