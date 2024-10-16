iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Bought by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
