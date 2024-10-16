iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Bought by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises about 0.3% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $2,100,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 217,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

