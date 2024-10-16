iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

