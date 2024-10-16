iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.09 and last traded at $115.06, with a volume of 55636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.51.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.