iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.19 and last traded at $57.31, with a volume of 2335398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,539,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

