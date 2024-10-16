iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.69 and last traded at $92.59, with a volume of 969671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.01.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after acquiring an additional 331,096 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

